Update: Fire In Mokelumne Hill

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 6:15 a.m.:  The fire burning near the Jesus Maria Cemetery in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County has grown from a half-acre to one to two acres. Cal Fire dispatch reports that it is in the Butte Fire burn scar and moving at a slow rate of spread. They say it is being fueled by heavy dead and downed vegetation in the area. The flames broke out along Jesus Maria Road near Hawver Road.

Original post at 5:55 a.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA — Cal fire ground crews are battling a vegetation fire in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County this morning.

The flames broke out along Jesus Maria Road near Hawver Road. CAL Fire dispatch reports the blaze is a half-acre in size and burning in some grass near the Jesus Maria Cemetery. An update will be provided as soon as more details come into the newsroom.

