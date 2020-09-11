Supervisor Series Features Board Chair Brennan

Sonora, CA — The board chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Sherri Brennan, will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

It is the second segment in a five-part series featuring the individual supervisors. Speaking as board chair, Brennan will discuss the current fire season, related fire prevention projects at the local level, and proposed federal forest legislation that she feels could benefit the region.

She will also talk about regional coordination related to the COVID-19 response.

The show will also focus on issues specific to her District One, which covers the greater Sonora area.

Last week’s Mother Lode Views featured District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer, and next week’s show will be an interview with the Vice-Chair of the Board, Ryan Campbell.