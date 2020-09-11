Tuolumne And Calaveras Issue Warnings About Smoke Impacts

Smoky Skies In Downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local health and air pollution control districts report that smoky skies may continue to reach very unhealthy air quality levels at times over the days ahead, depending on the fire activity.

The smoke is coming from fires located outside Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

A joint statement from the Calaveras County Health Officer and the Calaveras Air Pollution Control District reads, “The Hwy 4 corridor from Murphys through Copperopolis and the entire Hwy 49 corridor are currently experiencing very unhealthy levels of smoke. Other areas of the county are also experiencing substantial smoke pollution. These conditions may persist for several days.”

It continues to state, “If you can see or smell smoke, avoid all unnecessary outdoor activities, especially if you are in an area where visibility is greatly reduced. Any persons with heart or lung health issues should remain indoors with the doors and windows closed. All persons should avoid going outdoors. Smoke contains very tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. While all people may experience varying degrees of symptoms, the more sensitive individuals – such as young, aged and those with respiratory conditions – are at greatest risk of experiencing more aggravated symptoms.”

A similar message was put out this morning by the Tuolumne County Public Health Department and the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District.

They add recommendations to reduce exposure to smoke.

• If you can see or smell smoke, limit all unnecessary outdoor activities;

• Stay indoors, closing all windows and doors and use the air conditioner on the

recirculation setting, replacing air filters can also help;

• Keep in mind that healthy individuals can be negatively impacted by the

pollutants from smoke;

• Limit even indoor physical activities:

• Wearing a mask indoors is not considered adequate protection for smoke related

impacts;

• Smoking, using the vacuum, fireplace, or candles are not advised due to the

buildup of particulate matter from these activities; and

• Check on your loved ones and neighbors;