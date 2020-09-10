Sonora Leaders To Discuss Social Equity Committee And Homeless Effort

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — After postponing this week’s Sonora City Council meeting due to a planned power outage, the city leaders will discuss a list of items.

The council earlier decided to form a social equity committee to look at things surrounding race relations in the city. Each council member was tasked with nominating a member for the committee. Mayor Matt Hawkins is proposing Darren Duez, Vice Mayor Mark Plummer picks Nathan Morales, Colette Such proposes Sylvia Roberts, Jim Garaventa recommends Mercedes Tune and Ann Segerstrom chooses Nikki Coleman. The council will vote on formally approving the members.

Later the council will vote on an agreement related to donating money for portable toilets at a homeless camp overseen by the non-profit group Give Someone a Chance near the city and county boundary line. In August the city agreed to donate up to $1,750 for portable toilets, assuming that the organization could raise enough to cover the remaining 2/3 of the total cost. The city will discuss a memorandum of understanding to donate the money for two years, up to $3,500 total.

Another item on the agenda is approving a letter of intent to collaborate with Tuolumne County and other fire districts regarding a fire parcel tax measure for a special election in 2021. The council will also consider an amended COVID-19 urgency ordinance related to allowing bars and health center establishments to apply for a special outdoor operation permits during the pandemic.

Today’s meeting starts at 6:30pm and will be held over Zoom. You can find the details and entire agenda by clicking here.