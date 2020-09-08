Tuolumne County Superior Court Challenged By Outage

Mona McGrady TCSO Booking Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Anyone summoned to report for jury selection in Tuolumne County today and tomorrow does not need to report, but the Superior Court is still trying to conduct as much business as possible without electricity.

The court remains open despite having no electricity, according to Hector Gonzalez, Tuolumne County Court Executive Officer. Jurors already on a case need to report, as they are still scheduled to proceed.

Courtrooms that have natural light will be more readily used than those with no windows. One of the more high-profile ongoing cases at the court involves Mona McGrady, a former sports team coordinator and coach at Mother Lode Christian, accused of sex crimes. Gonzalez confirms that the trial is still scheduled to continue on Wednesday despite no electricity.

Also of note, the server is offline at the court due to the outage, so in turn, the court’s website is down.