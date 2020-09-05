Drift Smoke In Mother Lode From Creek Fire

Fresno, CA — The Creek Fire near Shaver Lake is prompting evacuations in Madera and Fresno counties, and drift smoke has been visible in the Mother Lode.

The fast moving fire ignited earlier today and it is 5,000 acres and no containment. The location is Camp Sierra Road northeast of Shaver Lake. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated Big Creek, Camp Sierra and Huntington Lake and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated Kinsman Flat, Rock Creek and Fish Creek. Highway 168, near the fire, is closed. Air and ground resources are responding to the incident from across the region.