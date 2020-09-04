Partly cloudy
Stockton Man Killed In Calaveras Motorcycle Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP has identified a man who was recently killed in a motorcycle crash in Mokelumne Hill.

The CHP reports that 50-year-old Patrick Rueda of Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a Honda CBR 1000. The crash occurred last weekend during the morning hours on Highway 26 near Sport Hill Road. The CHP reports that Rueda failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

