Webinar To Go Over State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Sonora, CA – Have questions regarding the state’s new draft guidelines for businesses operating during the COVID-19 Pandemic – get some answers tonight.

Last Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom end of the state’s “watch list” system and announced a new “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” using a 4-tier color-coded system based on a county’s number of coronavirus cases and the percentage of positive tests, as detailed here. To navigate the “blueprint,” the County of Tuolumne will hold a webinar focusing on the new draft guidelines for businesses operating during the pandemic tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 2) beginning at 6 p.m. The Zoom platform will be used for the webinar.

To participate, attendees can watch the webinar via a Zoom Link, here. Tuolumne County Director of Innovation & Business Assistance Cole Przybyla adds that if you have registered in the past for a Business Recovery Webinar, the same Zoom link will work for those attending today’s webinar. For those that want to register, click here.

Attendees will be able to ask questions live via a moderated question and answer feature on the Zoom Platform. Questions can also be emailed to cprzybyla@co.tuolumne.ca.us before and during the meeting.