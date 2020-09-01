Sunny
91.8 ° F
Update: East Sonora Structure Fire

By B.J. Hansen

Update at 4pm: Crews have successfully been knocking down the flames of a structure fire in East Sonora. Once on scene, the location was updated to Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road. Air resources have been released from the incident, but mop-up operations will continue over an extended period. Be prepared for activity in the area. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story at 3:54pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are working to contain a structure fire in the Phoenix Lake area. It is reportedly near Phoenix Lake Road and Hess Avenue. Black smoke is visible in the area. Officials report it has not spread to vegetation.

