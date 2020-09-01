One New COVID-19 Case, Tuolumne County Orange- Moderate Risk

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report one new case today and one recovery. They note that CalREDIE, the statewide infectious disease reporting system, is currently offline so they are unable to provide updated testing numbers.

As detailed here there is a new tiered system to replace the county data monitoring list. Tuolumne County Public Health says they have been advised that there is an error on the state’s new Blueprint for a Safer Economy website and based on the data, Tuolumne County is in Tier 3, the Orange and Moderate Risk category. The map on the state website shows Tuolumne as yellow, which may be confusing. The state informed Public Health they are working on correcting the issue for Tuolumne County and other counties.

The tiers will define the business sectors and activities that can open and the level of restrictions that can be viewed here. A new health order has been released including the State’s definitions of Orange Tier 3 restrictions which are not more restrictive than before as Tuolumne County remains off the monitoring list with the most restrictive measures. Currently hair salons, barbershops and all retail remain open and indoor with modifications, personal care services, museums, places of worship, movie theaters, hotels and lodging, gyms, restaurants, and wineries can all be open with modifications at 50% or 25% of their capacity. The full list is here and more detailed information for each business sector is on the state’s website here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,746 (same as last Friday), positive 182 (94 females and 87 males), hospitalized 0, active cases 10, total recovered 170.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/28 0 0 Amador 14 8/28 2 3 Calaveras 31 8/28 13 2 Mariposa 2 8/31 2 0 Madera 533 8/29 32 22 Merced 991 8/31 142 96 Mono 2 8/31 0 0 San Joaquin 1,337 8/31 584 102/30 Stanislaus 854 8/30 443 140/37 Tuolumne 10 8/31 1 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 206(+5) 234 14 Calaveras 203(+17) 236 2 Mariposa 69 (+2) 73 2 Madera 3,196(+202) 3,783 54 Merced 6,924(+262) 7,890 117 Mono 158(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 15,832 (+573) 17,497 328 Stanislaus 13,435 (+446) 14,544 255 Tuolumne 170(+1) 182 2

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community