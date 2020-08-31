Officials Looking For Calaveras Girl

CHP Alert For Missing Girl View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP and Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl.

The CHP believes that 11-year-old Selene Anderson was abducted by her mother, Rebecca Boyet, over the weekend. The two were last seen during a supervised visit with Child Protective Services. Anderson was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

Boyett may be driving a white 2020 Ram pickup truck with a California License Plate 55367Y2. If you see Boyett, Anderson, or the Ram pickup, authorities say you should call 911.

No additional information is immediately available.