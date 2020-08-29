Repairs On Several Calaveras County Roadways Bring Delays All Next Month

Road work with flagger View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Flaggers will be in place along several connecting roadways in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County bringing traveler delays all next month.

Segments of Mountain Ranch, Railroad Flat, Sheep Ranch and Cave City roads will be down to one-lane traffic for roadway resurfacing. The affected roadway segments, in the order of their anticipated repairs, are as follows:

There will be flaggers and pilot cars along with signs signaling the work areas on those roadways. Motorists delays could be lengthy, up to 20 minutes in some locations. The hours of operation will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county has contracted the repairs with Tom Mayo Construction out of Stockton. Public works officials ask that motorists drive with caution in the cone zones, as there will be construction crews and equipment on site.

Questions or concerns regarding the road work can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.