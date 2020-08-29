SPD Phone Lines Down

Sonora Police Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — Trouble reaching the non-emergency number at Sonora Police Department? You’re not alone.

Clarke Broadcasting has received several calls from listeners wondering whether the numbers had been changed. They have, but not permanently. SPD reports that they have been having a technical issue with the phone system since yesterday evening. 911 is still up and running for emergency calls, but the non-emergency lines are impacted. New lines have been established while repairs are being made. Those numbers are:

(209) 454-8168

(209) 454 9024

A check this morning found the regular lines are still down, so you will need to call the ones above. They hope to have the problem fixed sometime today.