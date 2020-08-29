Calaveras County Labeled Red-Substantial On States COVID-19 Color Code

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-8-28-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — While Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new coronavirus 4-tier color-coded system for opening and closing businesses in counties across the state, 13 new cases were recorded in Calaveras County.

The new system, detail in an earlier story here, puts the county in the substantial (red) tier. Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaite in the coronavirus Friday report details that “means that starting Monday, August 31st some non-essential indoor business operations will be open and some will be closed.” Dr. Kelaita did not instruct as to what business those might be in the written update.

The 13 new cases include 3 females and 2 males between 18 to 49 years of age, 2 males between 50-64 years of age, and 2 females and 4 males over 65 years of age. There were 10 cases reported in District 1, 1 case reported in District 2, and 2 cases in District 5. There were no cases to report in Districts 3 and 4. Of the 13 reported cases, 7 cases are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas.

“As the air quality improves and people go out, please remember the importance of taking all the steps we know work to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If we continue to take this seriously and remain vigilant, we can turn this around,” said Dr. Kelaita. “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”

To date, Calaveras County has 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 203 have since recovered while 31 cases remain active. There have been two deaths related to coronavirus in the county.