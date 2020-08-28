Update: Fire Reported In East Sonora, Contained

Columbia Helicopter 404 View Photo

Update at 4:15 p.m.: A grass fire at the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora has been contained. The fire broke out behind the Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant off of Mono Way. CAL Fire dispatch reports that nearby citizens sprang into action and put out the flames at a 10′ by 10′ spot. All of the aircraft has been called off the scene. Ground crews will remain on scene mopping up for about a half-hour. What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: East Sonora, CA — Ground and Columbia aircraft are responding to a report of a vegetation fire in the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora.

CAL Fire reports it is burning in grass behind the Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant off of Mono Way. There are no details regarding the fire’s size, rate of spread, or threat to structures. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.