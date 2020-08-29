Columbia College Operations During COVID-19
Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay
Columbia, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the President of Columbia College.
Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay will talk about the current transition to virtual and online learning. He will talk about actions put in place in preparation for the fall semester, which started earlier this week, and will also speak about early planning for the spring semester.
Other topics will include early enrollment trends and long-term planning.