Moc Fire Resources Decline As Containment Grows

Groveland, CA — The Moc Fire in Tuolumne is now 50-percent contained and it is holding at 2,800 acres.

Yesterday morning there were 722 firefighters assigned to the incident, and the number is now down to 686. There are 73 engines, 17 water tenders, three helicopters, 21 hand crews and 12 dozers. All of the earlier evacuation orders, and road closures, have now been lifted. Everyone is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions as the Moc Fire is still an active incident.

The evacuation center at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds remains open. Two outbuildings have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.