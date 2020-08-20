Calaveras Going Back Off COVID-19 Monitoring List

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The state is moving Calaveras County off the COVID-19 monitoring list, but it is still unclear how it will exactly affect impacted businesses.

Local COVID-19 data has thankfully fallen back below the monitoring list threshold for three consecutive days.

Earlier this week, upon learning that it was being added to the list, the Calaveras County Public Health Department announced that effective today the businesses that can no longer operate indoors include gyms, places of worship, funerals, hair salons, barbershops and non-critical infrastructure offices.

It is unclear when they can now resume operations.

Per a press release from Calaveras Public Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, those businesses will need to remain closed/outdoors over at least the short term. It adds, “The state is in the process of evaluating when businesses required to close can be allowed to reopen.”

Dr. Kelaita adds, “We must remain cautious in how we move forward. To continue in a positive direction, the public is urged to continue to wear face masks, keep six feet apart, get tested, wash hands often, and stay home if sick.”

Schools in the county are also legally required to stay in a distance learning format until Calaveras is off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.