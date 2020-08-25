Mother Lode Drive-Thru Dinner Event

Sonora, CA — A new event this weekend will provide support for the communities of Tuolumne County. The Sierra’s Table is hosting a drive-thru dinner event this Saturday but you must call and pre-order your meal before Wednesday, August 26 at 7 PM. The Sierra’s Table is planning the meal pickup times in blocks to shorten wait times. The menu offers a prime rib sandwich or grilled chicken breast, hot dogs for the kids and extra sides.

Proceeds from the event will go 100% to the Community Recovery Fund at Sonora Area Foundation. According to Foundation Executive Director Darrell Slocum “To date $198,000 has been granted to local organizations impacted by the pandemic as well as those providing direct support.” Working closely with nonprofit organizations Slocum is very aware of how much every nonprofit in the area has been impacted and is anticipating a significant increase in requests for funding. Slocum’s newest blog Pandemic Repercussions: Nonprofits Respond is here.

Call either 209-768-2256 or 209-768-9989 to purchase your meal and schedule a pickup time, an extra donation can be made to the Sonora Area Foundation by including CFR in the memo line.

For more details, the Sierra’s Table event listing is in our Community Calendar here.