Calaveras Supervisors To Hear Update On COVID-19

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The first item on today’s board of supervisors meeting in Calaveras County is a discussion about the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state no longer has Calaveras County on the COVID-19 monitoring list. Public Health Officials will provide the latest information.

Later in the meeting, there will be a semi-annual presentation from the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department. There will also be a report delivered by the Facilities Ad Hoc Committee, and there will be a review of the Board of Supervisors priorities for the remainder of 2020.

Today’s meeting starts at 9am.

Details on how to view the meeting, and comment on specific items, can be found here.