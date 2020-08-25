Moc Fire Evacuations Being Lifted Tuesday Morning

Moc Fire active fire area 6-23-28 9 p.m. View Photo

Groveland, CA — Effective at 8am on Tuesday, all Moc Fire evacuation orders will be lifted.

However, some roads will be open only to residents with identification. They include Highway 49 from Highway 120 to Black Creek, and Priest Coulterville Road from Highway 120 to Greeley Hill Road. The fire remains 2,800 acres and it is now 30-percent contained.

With the extended power outage in Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake, the Tuolumne County Environmental Health Department is advising everyone who was without power for more than four hours to throw out food left in the refrigerator. Environmental Health Director, Rob Kostlivy says, “It may seem costly, but the alternative will cost you much more. Remember, when in doubt, throw it out.”