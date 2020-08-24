Sonora City Council To Hear About Active Transportation Plan

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — After canceling last week’s planned meeting due to the possibility of rolling power outages, the Sonora City Council will convene later today.

Early in the meeting, commencing at 5pm, the council will hear an update from the Tuolumne County Transportation Council regarding the “2020 Draft Tuolumne County Active Transportation Plan.” It is designed to improve walking, bicycling and access to public transit. It identifies faulty infrastructure and outlines future projects that will make active transportation safer and easier. It builds on work that has previously been done like Vision Sonora, the Groveland Active Transportation Plan, the Summerville Trail Feasibility Study and the Dragoon Gulch Master Plan.

Later the council will talk about the idea of amending a current urgency ordinance that currently allows special outdoor permits for restaurants, wineries and breweries. The council will discuss expanding it to hair salons, bars and health centers. Those businesses could be impacted, and forced outdoors, if Tuolumne County has a spike in cases and is placed on the COVID-19 monitoring list.

You can find a link to today’s Zoom meeting here.

Dial (669)900-6833

Meeting ID: 974 5318 2409