Storm Brings Lightning Caused Fires Across Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — It was a busy overnight for firefighters in the region due to various lightning-caused fires that popped up during a storm system.

CAL Fire reports that three fires were controlled in Valley Springs and another near Twain Harte. Officials are still on the scene of a fifth incident, which is located north of Arnold, reported near the Blue Mountain Lookout. The size of the fire is not immediately clear, according to CAL Fire.

Air resources will be out patrolling later this morning looking for additional lightning-related fires. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.