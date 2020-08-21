Tuolumne Reports COVID-19 Cases At The Prison And A Care Center

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports two new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with COVID-19. One of the new cases is in isolation, the other is hospitalized, there are currently two Tuolumne County residents total hospitalized with COVID-19.

This week the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) identified five cases among staff during their most recent round of routine testing, two of whom are Tuolumne County residents. SCC is working with Tuolumne County Public Health on case investigations and continues to follow the CDC and CDPH guidelines for responding to COVID-19. Testing for inmates and staff is ongoing.

According to Public Health officials, two of the cases reported this week include one resident and one staff member at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Public Health is working with Avalon administration on the case investigations and additional testing of staff and patients is ongoing.

Tuolumne County Public Health has calculated and released the Roadmap to Recovery Metric which is currently 19.1 per 100,000 population. Tuolumne County is not on the State’s Monitoring list. Calaveras will be removed from the State’s monitoring list as detailed here. Details about the monitoring lists for counties in our region have been added to our Coronavirus page here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,281, positive 172 (88 females and 84 males), hospitalized 2, active cases 10, total recovered 160.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

Tuolumne County Public Health will update the Roadmap to Recovery Metric of coronavirus case rate per 100,000 population 14-day average twice per week as resources allow.

Wildfires are creating smoke-filled skies in the Mother Lode. prompting Mariposa, Tuolumne and Calaveras pollution control districts to issue Air Quality Alerts. The air quality alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished. More air quality health information is here.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor’s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. Mariposa 209-966-2220, Tuolumne 209-533-5693

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community