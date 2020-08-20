Bell Fire Expands In Stanislaus National Forest

Pinecrest, CA — The Bell Fire, ignited by lightning back on July 28 in the Stanislaus National Forest, is up to 31 acres.

25 firefighters are assigned to the incident. It is burning five miles east of Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, one and a half miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead, and two miles east of the Crabtree Trailhead. To slow the spread, crews have been burning out vegetation and fuels between the fire and natural barriers like granite and bare ground.

There are no road or trail closures at this time. If the fire is active, officials may help escort anyone traveling on nearby roads. Signs will be posted. The fire is burning in the Emigrant Wilderness at an elevation of between 8,000 to 9,000 feet.