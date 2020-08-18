Loyalton Fire Grows To 44,000 Acres

Loyalton, CA — A large fire in the Tahoe National Forest, responsible for regional drift smoke, has increased in acreage and containment.

The Loyalton Fire in the Tahoe National Forest is now 44,147 acres and there is 30-percent containment. It is located east of the town of Loyalton and threatening many nearby structures. The fire has also been putting off drift smoke in the region.

The fire was ignited by a lightning strike on August 14. As of this morning, there are 765 firefighters on scene. Thunderstorm activity and extremely hot temperatures have created challenges for the firefighters. Low humidity and high temperatures will pose a challenge over the next few days.