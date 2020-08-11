Competitive Angels Camp Council And CCWD Races

Downtown Angels Camp including Odd Fellows and Mercantile buildings View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Five candidates are hoping to win seats on the Angels Camp City Council and three people are hoping to fill the Calaveras County Water District seat for District Five.

The five current candidates for City Council this coming November are Linda Hermann, Kara Scott, Jeremy Leonard, Gretel Tiscornia and Jennifer Davis-Herndon.

The top three vote-getters will win the seats currently held by Hermann, Joseph Oliveira and Veronica Metildi. Since two incumbents are not running, the filing deadline is extended from last Friday until 5pm tomorrow for any late additions.

A fourth seat on the Angels Camp City Council, currently held by Amanda Folendorf, will open after the first of the year when she steps into the role of Calaveras Supervisor, after defeating Dennis Mills in June. Folendorf’s city position will likely be filled by council appointment after the first of January.

In the Calaveras County Water District Division Five, incumbent Jeff Davidson, who is currently serving as board president, is seeking re-election. He is being challenged by former Calaveras Supervisor Clyde Clapp and Vicky Henkle. No one is challenging incumbent Scott Ratterman for the Division One seat.

