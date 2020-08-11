Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss COVID-19 Rules Enforcement

Calaveras COVID-19 Enforcement Discussion View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Supervisors will have a discussion about whether to approve enforcement actions related to COVID-19 rules and regulations.

At the last meeting, some board members directed staff to bring ideas forward to help enforce the Governor’s COVID-19 directives in cases where businesses are openly defiant. The board will discuss the different options and how to move forward.

It is the second item on the regular agenda and follows a presentation by public health officials on the current local status and response to coronavirus. Also this morning there will be a presentation delivered by the Office of Emergency Services related to local CARES Act funding.

Later in the meeting, there will be a semi-annual presentation from the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department, and an update from the Division of Cannabis Control regarding the status of permitting and department objectives.

Today’s meeting starts at 9am.

For details on how to view the meeting, and comment on items, click here.