Tuolumne Adds Three More COVID Cases, Updates Reporting Issues

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County, now up to 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, added three more over the weekend through Monday.

The new cases are all listed as being on the recovered list. Of the total cases, only four are currently listed as active with one under hospitalization. Of the total reported, 79 are female and 74 are male. There have been two related deaths to date.

The breakdown by age to date in the county is: 16 cases are under the age of 20; 23 in their 20s; 30 in their 30s; 22 in their 40s, 23 in their 50s; 19 in their 60s, 13 in their 70s; eight in their 80s; and one 90-plus.

Public Health officials share that the state is considering options going forward for the county monitoring system, which is temporarily on hold.

State’s Monitoring Still Working Out Issues

Due to issues with the state lab reporting system and potential changes to the state’s county monitoring and watch list activities, county officials have temporarily turned off the case rate tab of the county’s data dashboard, adding that they will update the information and begin reporting that part of the data again as soon as possible.

The California Department of Public Health worked over the weekend to resolve the backlog and delay in data reporting and a large number of results were reported into CalREDIE. the state’s data system and are continuing to work on resolving other data reporting issues that have been creating confusion and inaccurate metrics.

Tuolumne County Public Health officials are now working to verify all the information and expect they will be able to provide further updates in the coming days. The state has informed counties that they will continue to work on resolving the data reporting issues. In the meantime, any Tuolumne County resident who has received a positive COVID-19 test result and not yet heard from the Public Health Office is directed to self-isolate and call the office immediately at 209 533-7440.

COVID Protocols To Continue Following

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209 536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209 536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call before you go and proceed to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. For more directions and assistance, you can also click here.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time online. Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers tests for children ages three and older when accompanied by a parent or guardian. To schedule an appointment online, click here.

As they continue to do Public Health officials stress the need to follow the established guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include:

• Practicing physical distancing at all times. Keep six feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household and stay in your household bubble!

• Wearing a face-covering in public.

• Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.

• Avoiding gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

• Staying home if you are sick.

• Avoiding unnecessary travel and limiting your outings to essential tasks.