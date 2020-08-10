Strong Thunderstorms Over The Sierra Nevada

Strong thunderstorms will affect the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada through 5 PM.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest storms will generally be along and south of the Interstate 80 and the Highway 50 corridor, to Yosemite National Park.

Dangerous lightning, dime to nickel size hail, brief downpours and gusty downdraft winds are all possible with these storms.

In addition to Interstate 80 and Highway 50, the storms may impact Highway 88 (Carson Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) and Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) near the crest of the Sierra Nevada.

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions.

If you are hiking, camping or fishing in a mountain lake, please be on the lookout for threatening weather and be prepared to move to safety quickly.

Remember, lightning can strike out to ten miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.