$100,000 Bail For Domestic Assault Suspect

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A suspect arrested in the early hours outside a local gas station was jailed with a $100,000 bail.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark reports that 23-year-old Matthew Wayne Nixon initially arrived home in the early hours to the 4000-block of Baldwin Street in Valley Springs. Stark says the suspect was apparently upset and probably under the influence of an unknown substance.

An argument began over comments he made regarding a family member of the victim during which Nixon punched the victim in the face, pushed her onto a bed, and when the victim attempted to get up to leave the room, the suspect pulled a clump of the victim’s hair out.

A witness who reported hearing a loud scream from the victim went to assist and confronted Nixon. The two argued, according to Stark, eventually ending up in the front yard, where Nixon, arming himself with a tire, threatened the witness before taking off in a vehicle.

Nixon was located and arrested at the Mobil Station in Valley Springs and booked on related charges.