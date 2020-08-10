Deputies Nab Burglary Suspect, Arrest Cohort For Altered Firearm

CCSO Security Camera Footage of July 30 2020 Burglary View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Sheriff’s officials say they are grateful for tips from the community that helped lead to the arrest of an alleged burglar.

As reported here, last week, Calaveras County sheriff’s officials shared video surveillance stills of a suspicious subject caught near Arnold by a storage building at White Pines.

Sgt. Greg Stark reports that due to information provided by citizens and evidence collected during the initial investigation, deputies were able to arrest 32-year-old Matthew Dewayne Williams of Sonora in connection with the break-in and theft.

Deputies located and arrested Williams in the Big Trees Shopping Center Thursday night as he was riding in a vehicle. Before transporting him to Calaveras County Jail. A personal search turned up a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a baggie of suspected heroin and a glass smoking pipe. He was booked into the jail with a $50,000 bail.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Joshua Michael Grimes of Arnold turned out to have a misdemeanor traffic warrant issued by the Tuolumne County Superior Court for which he was initially arrested. However, while searching Grimes’ vehicle, deputies also located a .22 caliber handgun and approximately 50 rounds of ammunition.

Upon further inspection of the weapon, deputies noticed the serial numbers were purposely altered rendering them unreadable. He was additionally charged with possession of a firearm with altered identification markings and booked into jail with a $100,000 bail.