Investigators Seek Citizens’ Assistance To ID Burglary Suspect

CCSO Security Camera Footage of July 30 2020 Burglary View Photos

San Andreas, CA – Hoping for public help in making a burglary arrest, sheriff’s officials have released surveillance footage from near the crime scene.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark reports that deputies were dispatched to White Pines Park near Arnold for a reported theft from a storage container last Friday afternoon around 2 o’clock.

There, they learned that sometime the previous night a suspect cut the lock of a container and stole several items, including a white and orange STIHL chainsaw. While canvassing the area for usable evidence, deputies were able to locate security camera footage that contained an image of a possible suspect. To view stills from it, click into the image box slideshow.

Anyone who might know the person depicted is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209 754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 754-6030.