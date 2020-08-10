Bell Fire Update In Stanislaus National Forest

Bell Fire In Stanislaus National Forest View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — A lightning-caused fire that ignited back on July 28 in the Stanislaus National Forest is up to 10.5 acres.

Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the so-called Bell Fire as it continues to smolder and creep. It put up some white smoke over the weekend. It is located about five miles east of the Dodge Ridge Ski Resort and 1.5 miles southeast of the Gianelli Trailhead.

25 firefighters are assigned to the incident. The Forest Service is using a “confine and contain” suppression strategy and utilizing rocky terrain and creeks to build containment lines. Officials are also burning out vegetation between the edge of the fire and the control lines. There are no road or trail closures due to the fire. No structures are considered at risk. It is burning at an elevation between 8,000-9,000 feet.