Temporary Sonora Power, Parking Impacts Due To Pole Replacement

Sonora, CA – Utility work will be triggering a power outage and parking workaround in a section of downtown Sonora.

Officials say a PG&E contractor will be replacing a power pole in the 200-block of South Stewart Street next Monday morning during the early hours. The work is scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m.

Ahead of that, power will be turned off in the area, which will affect some customers on that block of South Stewart Street between Gold and East Church streets. The utility says those customers have been notified by email.

No parking signs will be going up ahead of the weekend to notify people that they will not be able to park in that block from Sunday night through Monday morning and traffic controls will be on-site conducting a lane shift once the work begins.