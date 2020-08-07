Update Fire On The Stanislaus National Forest Near Buck Meadows

Mountain Fire Aug 7 2020 from PGE Cherry Lake Cam View Photo

Update at 3:43 p.m.: The Mountain Fire, located about 1.5 miles from Highway 120 near Sawmill is about four to five acres in size.

According to Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund, the blaze is described as having a moderate rate of spread and there is some spotting out ahead of the fire.

The units assigned are 1 Air Attack, 1 Lead Plane, 3 Air tankers, 2 Helicopters, 7 Engines, 2 Hand Crews, and 1 Water tender. Also ordered up: 2 additional air tankers, 4 helicopters, and 1 water tender.

Original Post at 3:27 p.m.: Sonora, CA — If you heard planes overhead, air and ground units are responding to a vegetation fire off Highway 120 east of Buck Meadows.

The incident, located on the Stanislaus National Forest, is being called the Mountain Fire. CAL Fire says all Columbia aircraft are assigned. We have reached out to forest officials for more information and will provide more details as they become available.