Sunny
88.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Przybyla Talks Business Retention and Attraction

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Cole Przybyla

Cole Przybyla

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit he was developing a business attraction campaign, but that was quickly shifted to retention when the state forced many businesses to temporarily shut down.

He will provide an update on programs available to local businesses, and efforts to revamp the attraction element.

He will also detail a new grant program for local businesses needing to purchase personal protective equipment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 