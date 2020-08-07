Przybyla Talks Business Retention and Attraction

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit he was developing a business attraction campaign, but that was quickly shifted to retention when the state forced many businesses to temporarily shut down.

He will provide an update on programs available to local businesses, and efforts to revamp the attraction element.

He will also detail a new grant program for local businesses needing to purchase personal protective equipment.