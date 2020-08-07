TUD Drafts Response To Grand Jury Report

Sonora, CA — On Tuesday the Tuolumne Utilities District will vote on approving a formal response to the latest Tuolumne County Grand Jury Report.

The 2020 report by the county’s government watchdog group was released on July 1, as reported here.

TUD received citizen complaints about potential conflicts of interest with individual board members, whether it’s appropriate for TUD to be a part of a private organization not subject to open meeting laws, questions about the overall financial health of the district, and the terms and conditions of a recycled water use agreement being difficult to interpret.

A 17-page draft response to the report has been put together, and it will go up for a vote at Tuesday’s TUD board meeting.

You can read the proposed response in its entirety, by clicking here.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held online starting at 2pm. The board will also take time to recognize some longtime employees who are retiring, and hear an update on capital improvement projects.

Details regarding the meeting are below:

All members of the public may observe and participate in the meeting:

• Via video conferencing at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81196254326?pwd=cmxiemdjN0piamZ0SXZkQ1NxMllxUT09

• Via teleconference by calling (253) 215-8782 or (301) 715-8592

• US Meeting ID: 811 9625 4326

• Password: 815598