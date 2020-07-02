Sunny
2020 Tuolumne County Grand Jury Report Released

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s government watchdog has released a new report looking at the operations of local government.

The 2020 Grand Jury Report offered some criticism about the Tuolumne Transit Program, actions by the Tuolumne Utilities District, aging fire equipment and response plans for Tuolumne County Fire, issues related to the soon to be vacated county jail, and the Sierra Conservation Center. Other agencies that were reviewed include ATCAA and the county’s employment practices.

You can find the entire 121 page report, broken down by section, by clicking here. 

