Election Deadline Approaches For School Boards And Special Districts

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Next Friday is the deadline for candidates seeking school board and special district seats during the November General Election to file with the election’s office.

However, if an incumbent declines to seek re-election, the deadline for the race is pushed to the following Wednesday, August 12.

You can find a rundown of who has qualified for the ballot, or simply taken out paperwork in anticipation of running, by clicking here. Many of the seats have no candidates to this point, but Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says that activity traditionally picks up during the final week.

She adds, “You can call us at 209-533-5570 and we’ll set up an appointment for you to come in and fill out your paperwork. We do have walk-ins, but we would prefer that you call for an appointment so that we can help with the social distancing.”

At this point, the race with the most interest is the Tuolumne Utilities District where there are three open seats. Incumbents Barbara Balen and Ron Kopf have qualified for the ballot. The other incumbent, Bob Rucker, has not taken out any paperwork. Other candidates who have qualified are former board member Jim Grinnell and educator Lisa Murphy.