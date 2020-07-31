CHP Identifies Driver Flown From Scene Of Highway 120 Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Keystone, CA – The CHP has released the name of the driver that was flown from the scene of Tuesday evenings T-bone crash on Highway 120.

He is 66-year-old Robert Vermillion from the Bay area. The CHP had withheld his identity due to the severity of his injuries, as they were awaiting word of his condition from the hospital. Vermillion suffered major injuries in the crash and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. No update was provided on his condition due to the Hipaa rules.

As reported here earlier, he was one of three individuals hurt in the crash involving a sedan attempting to cross over the westbound lanes of the highway from Tulloch Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County, as detailed here. A passenger in his car, 68-year-old Helen Vermillion, also from the Bay area, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the same hospital.