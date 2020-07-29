HWY 120 T-Bone Crash, One Person Flown From Scene

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Keystone, CA – Three people were injured in a T-bone crash last night on Highway 120 in the Keystone area resulting in one person being flown from the scene.

The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Tulloch Road and the highway. Two-vehicles were involved in the wreck, one a 2017 Audi A4 driven by18-year-old Sadi Tucker of Atwater, who was trying to cross over the westbound lanes of the highway to get onto the eastbound lanes. The other vehicle, a 2010 Subaru Forester, driven by a 66-year-old male from the Bay area, was traveling westbound on the highway. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado details, “Miss Tucker entered the roadway and began to cross over the westbound lane of Highway 120, directly in front of the Subaru. As a result, the front of the Subaru crashed into the left side of Miss Tucker’s vehicle. After the impact, the Subura began to overturn and laned within the westbound lane of the highway.”

The man in the Subura suffered major injuries and was flown from the scene. Machado disclosed that his name is not being released due to the severity of his injuries and still waiting on word of his condition from the hospital.

A passenger inside his vehicle, 68-year-old Helen Vermillion, also from the Bay area, suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to the same Modesto hospital. Tucker sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.