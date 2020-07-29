Update: Phoenix Fire In Standard

Updated 3:36 PM: The five-acre Phoenix Fire burning in the Standard area of East Sonora is holding steady, according to CAL Fire officials.

Lindy Shoff reports at 3:30 p.m. that it is ten percent contained. Additional air resources were canceled and both Columbia tankers have left. Along with multiple ground units, Air-Attack 440 and Copter 404 are still on the scene.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 and was described as moving at a moderate rate of spread. Evacuations of the businesses in Standard and a shutdown of power were conducted. There are still 2,837 customers out of power in the Standard, Mono Vista, Soulsbyville, and Tuolumne area and 7,555 from Mono Vista in the communities up the Highway 108 corridor past Long Barn with estimated restoration times listed as 6 or 6:15 p.m.

Original Post 3:14 PM: Standard, CA — A four to five-acre vegetation fire is burning near the Standard Mill, near Standard Road in East Sonora. CAL Fire officials are calling it the Phoenix incident. Columbia aircraft are among the responding units. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, it was reported just before 2:30 and is described as moving at a moderate rate of spread. Evacuations of the businesses in Standard and a shutdown of power are going on now. She says the fire is about three acres in size on one side of the road and spotted to the other side, creating a one-acre blaze. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s personnel are currently on scene and say to please avoid the area.

