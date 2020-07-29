Rollover Crash Slows Traffic On J-59

Update at 8 a.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a two-vehicle collision on J-59/La Grange Road near the Red Hill Road intersection and the Diestel Turkey Farm in the Keystone area. One person was flown from the scene. Officers continue to direct traffic as the CHP says one of the vehicles hit a culvert that runs under the roadway and “no longer has an opening.” Further details on the crash can be found below.

Original post at 7:20 a.m.: Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of the two-vehicle collision and an air ambulance has been called to the scene while officers are directing traffic.

The collision is on J-59/La Grange Road near the Red Hill Road intersection and the Diestel Turkey Farm in the Keystone area. The CHP reports that one vehicle has overturned and another went down an embankment about 100 feet and smashed into a culvert that runs under the roadway and “no longer has an opening.

Officers are directing one-way traffic in the area and morning commuter traffic is getting backed up in both directions. Motorists may want to find an alternative route. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.