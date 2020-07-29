Litter Bugs Have Closed Old Priest Grade

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Groveland, CA – Plastic bottles and bags, along with aluminum cans are just some of the trash found littered along Mother Lode roadways.

Today, Tuolumne County road crews will be picking up the garbage left by litterbugs along Old Priest Grade. That will prompt the closure of the roadway as crews scour the road’s shoulder to clean up the debris.

The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Luckily, motorists do not have to take a lengthy detour adding to their morning commute time, as the nearby New Priest Grade/Highway 120 can easily be taken instead.