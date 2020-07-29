One New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne, Regional Update

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health released today that one new Tuolumne County resident has been identified with coronavirus and is isolating. Seven are no longer in isolation and are listed as recovered. One individual has been reassigned to their county of residence keeping the case count the same as yesterday. Tuolumne residents tested 7,876, positive 131 (67 females and 64 males), hospitalized 3, active cases 17, total recovered 112.

The number of new cases in the past 14-days qualifies Tuolumne County for California’s ‘watch list’ as detailed here. The current rate is 105.06 in 100,000 which continues to exceed the 100 per 100,000 level for the state’s county data monitoring program. No action will be taken until Tuolumne County is officially on the list and has gone through the established process with the state. More information about Tuolumne County schools is here.

Details about new Coronavirus cases in Calaveras are here. Amador also reports it continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Since Friday there have been 18 additional cases bringing their total to 89. Amador has not qualified for the watchlist yet. Counties on the watchlist are indicated with an asterisk in the charts below.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/27 0 0 Amador 29 7/28 5 4 Calaveras 27 7/28 7 1 Mariposa 10 7/28 2 0 Madera* 893 7/28 118 39 Merced* 1,580 7/28 253 72 Mono* 55 7/28 5 1 San Joaquin* 1,813 7/28 248 233/75 Stanislaus* 1,136 7/28 60 204/50 Tuolumne* 17 7/28 1 3 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (new) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 55(+6) 89 0 Calaveras 80(+36) 108 1 Mariposa 36(+1) 48 2 Madera* 925(58) 1,841 23 Merced* 2,154(+101) 3,763 29 Mono* 53(+4) 118 1 San Joaquin* 4,035(+135) 10,923 133 Stanislaus* 7,054(+255) 8,288 98 Tuolumne* 112(+7) 131 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The number of new cases today brings our county’s 14-day case rate to 105.06/100k (105 cases per 100,000 population), continuing to exceed the 100/100k mark, which is one of the metrics for the state’s county data monitoring program. There is a delay in state reporting, so we will not appear on the state’s list immediately and no action will be taken until we are officially on the list and have gone through the established process with the state.When we remain at this case rate according to the state reporting system for 3 consecutive days, we will be added to the state ‘watchlist’. Other metrics for the watchlist are the number of COVID hospitalizations, regular and ICU hospital bed availability, and case positivity rate. When a county is on the watchlist for 3 consecutive days, they must implement more restrictive closures and mitigation measures as determined by the state, including schools starting the year with distance learning only. More information can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID19CountyMonitoringOverview.aspx and https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community