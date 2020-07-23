Mono County Added To State’s Monitoring List

Bridgeport - Mono County View Photo

Bridgeport, CA — Mono County, situated on the eastern side of Sonora Pass, is the latest to have additional state restrictions placed on local businesses.

The county, with a population of just over 14,000, is up to 91 COVID-19 cases. It has seen a spike in recent days and has surpassed the limit of 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day period.

The local public health department reports that effective this Sunday, at noon, the county can no longer have indoor church services, gyms, hair salons, personal care businesses and movie theaters. The restrictions are in addition to statewide rules prohibiting things like indoor dining.

The Mono County Health Department notes that businesses like hotels and campgrounds are allowed to continue to operate.

Counties such as Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador and Mariposa are not on the state’s monitoring list.