Three Days, Five Busted Pot Grows Worth Nearly 2.5 Million

9000 block of Whiskey Slide Road View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – July was a busy time for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit, as over three days they busted five pot grows, seizing over 4,000 pot plants and 264 pounds of processed marijuana.

Investigators valued the haul at an estimated street value of $2,442,000. The largest illegal grow was in the 9000 block of Whiskey Slide Road and raided on July 16th. There, deputies seized 2,239 marijuana plants, 23 pounds of processed pot, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 10 meth pipes, and 1 firearm. The estimated value of the marijuana exceeded 938,000. This same site was searched in 2017. At that time, 4,573 marijuana plants were seized.

Two suspects on the site, 33-year-old Jessica Leigh Odle and 25-year-old Jose Carlos Davila, both of Galt, were arrest. Odle faces possible felony charges of maintaining a drug house and misdemeanor charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, drug possession and conspiracy to commit crimes. Davila faces those same charges along with another felony for being armed while in possession of the drugs. Both were released on July 17th, on $100,000 bail each.

That same day, another illegal grow in the 16000 block of Hwy 26 in Glencoe was searched. Deputies seized 106 pot plants and 8 pounds of processed marijuana valued at $139,000 by investigators. The property had been raided twice before once in 2018 and then in 2019.

The units’ first raids were on July 7th at two Wilseyville properties. At the first grow, located in the 3000 block of Tree Lane, deputies seized 808 pot plants and over 200 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value of over $700,000. The second property in the 4000 block of Blue Mountain Road uncovered 231 plants and 64 grams of cultivated pot, estimated at over $160,000.

The unit then headed to Angels Camp on July 15th to search a residence in the 2000 block of Stallion Way. A total of 722 pot plants estimated worth more than $505,000 were confiscated. The next day, along with the Mountain Ranch raid, a grow in the 16000 block of Highway 26 in Glencoe was also hit. The value of the 106 plants and 8 pounds of processed marijuana is over $139,000. This site had also been raided back in 2018 and 2019.

Sheriff’s officials remind that the public can help eradicate illegal grows in the county by reporting them to the Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.