Calaveras County Now Has 99 COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras Covid by the Numbers July 24 2020 CCPH View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health officials report five new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 99.

On Friday, public health officials released the latest update, sharing that the new cases include three females between 18 to 49 years of age, one male between 50 and 64, and one male over the age of 65. Districts 2, 4, and 5 each had one case, two cases were reported in District 3, and no new cases were reported from District 1. Click into the image box to view an infographic that illustrates the breakdown of cases per district.

“The virus easily spreads among people who are in close contact with each other. Local businesses and people in Calaveras County must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a face covering when you must go out,” states Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita.

He adds, “Face coverings block the amount of virus that gets released into the air when an infected person speaks, coughs, or sneezes. You can also slow the spread by getting tested or staying home if you are sick except to get medical care.”

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports 44 cases have recovered, 54 cases remain active, and there is one confirmed COVID-19-related death.