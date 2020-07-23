Electrical Work In Downtown Sonora This Weekend

Road work with flagger View Photo

Sonora, CA – Flaggers will be directing traffic in the north end of downtown Sonora for PG&E electrical work this weekend.

The utility has hired Intren, an electric company out of Concord, to replace a power pole at 45 East Columbia Way near the North Washington Street/Highway 49 intersection across from Sonora Union High School. Travis Smith with the company explains that it is an aged pole and given a B-tag after an earlier inspection, which means the pole must be replaced within three months.

The work will require the west lane of the roadway to be closed with flaggers directing traffic due to equipment in the area. That includes what is called a boom truck to pull out the pole and replace it with a new one.

The work will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, and run until about 3:30 p.m. Smith says the work is being done on the weekend so that local businesses in the area are not impacted by the lane closure.